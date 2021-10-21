Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

