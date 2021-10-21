Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKX stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

