Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $26.10 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $731,097.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

