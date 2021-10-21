Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,401,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 1,708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Skylark stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.14.
Skylark Company Profile
Featured Article: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.