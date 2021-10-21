SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up approximately 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SL Green Realty worth $30,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

