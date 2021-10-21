Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as high as C$5.33. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 83,032 shares.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$360.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.