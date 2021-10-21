Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.14.

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,232. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.89. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$22.29 and a 52 week high of C$37.27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

