SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.60. SLM shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 26,949 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

