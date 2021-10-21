SM Energy (SM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.81 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

