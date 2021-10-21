Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) traded up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 78,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 87,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$137.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

