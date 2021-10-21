Smartshare Market Cap Tops $554,764.05 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $554,764.05 and approximately $18,777.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00087357 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.