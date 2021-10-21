SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.94. 54,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 62,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SMC had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that SMC Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

