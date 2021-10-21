Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

