Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $978,594.65 and approximately $569,457.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

