Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.