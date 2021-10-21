Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Snap-on worth $183,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

