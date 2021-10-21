Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

