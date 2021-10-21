Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

