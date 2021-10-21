Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stake Boosted by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPOF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,639. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

