Sociall Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Sociall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $168,628.24 and $93.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00190531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

