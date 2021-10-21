Soda Coin (SOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.20 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00099684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.00192156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

