SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.37. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.