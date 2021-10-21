Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,096.05

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,096.05 ($27.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 2,042 ($26.68), with a volume of 229,382 shares.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Get Softcat alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,096.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,931.01.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.