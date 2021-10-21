Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,011 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 233,649 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 177,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 384,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.