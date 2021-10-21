SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $263.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

