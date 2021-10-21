SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.33.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $310.40. 2,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,097. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

