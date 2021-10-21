Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

