SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.