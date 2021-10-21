Solrise Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,907,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

