Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

