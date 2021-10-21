Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

