Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

