Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

SON stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

