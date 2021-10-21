Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

