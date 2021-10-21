South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274,050 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.56% of South Jersey Industries worth $133,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NYSE SJI opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

