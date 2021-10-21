South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.48% of South State worth $85,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of South State stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

