Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) to Issue GBX 0.57 Dividend

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SBSI traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 180,582 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.08. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Mike Balfour bought 10,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

