Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

