Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 424,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,405,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

