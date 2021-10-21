Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 5.4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 424,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,405,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.