Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOVO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

