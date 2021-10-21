Space Cow Boy One Day Volume Reaches $81,538.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $40.35 or 0.00064215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $81,538.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00192018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

