Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $4.38. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.