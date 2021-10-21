SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $36,064.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,681,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,450,398 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.