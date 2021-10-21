SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34,574.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 226,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,040,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $355.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,074. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.