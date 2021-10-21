SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.34

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.34 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $613,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

