SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Raised by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

SPTL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. 50,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,647. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

