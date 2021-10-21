SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.38

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 1706426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

