SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $67.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

