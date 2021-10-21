SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

