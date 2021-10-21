SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.35% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 844.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,065,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,172,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

